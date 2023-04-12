Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 652 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,356.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after buying an additional 18,990,473 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.