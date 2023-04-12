Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 236 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.69.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $192.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

