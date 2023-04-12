HighTower Trust Company N.A. Sells 8,056 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.90. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.