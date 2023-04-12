20,180 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $401,963,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of META opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.74 and its 200-day moving average is $146.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,359,132 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.