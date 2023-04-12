Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 577 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

VIG opened at $155.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

