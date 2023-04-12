Essex LLC Invests $254,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

