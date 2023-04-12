4,668 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Essex LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,153 shares of company stock worth $12,359,132 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The firm has a market cap of $554.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.74 and its 200 day moving average is $146.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

