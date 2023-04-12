Echo45 Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,153 shares of company stock worth $12,359,132. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.49. The firm has a market cap of $554.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

