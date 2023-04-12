HighTower Trust Company N.A. Purchases 158 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $469.82 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $534.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.43. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

