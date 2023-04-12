First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,654,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,594,000 after purchasing an additional 547,834 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,351,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 479,838 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.