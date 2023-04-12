Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 910 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

