Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of F opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

