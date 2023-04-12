Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,055 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $182.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.67.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

