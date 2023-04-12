The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 51,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 12,198 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 31,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $133.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.35.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

