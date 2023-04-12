iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.2% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $411.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.35. The company has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

