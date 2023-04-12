Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,677,000 after buying an additional 121,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,323,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,228,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $122.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.49 and a 200 day moving average of $107.58.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

