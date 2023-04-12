Relaxing Retirement Coach Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $411.47 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $451.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.35. The company has a market cap of $309.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

