Essex LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,547,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. UBS Group upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $96.56. The stock has a market cap of $211.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

