Essex LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Essex LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.35.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.17. The company has a market cap of $183.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

