UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Trimmed by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.7% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,674,701,000 after buying an additional 367,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after buying an additional 132,461 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after buying an additional 1,047,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,731,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,610,000 after purchasing an additional 68,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. UBS Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.00.

UNH stock opened at $520.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $485.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $483.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

