Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,629,000 after buying an additional 360,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LYB opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.37.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

