Jessup Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 16,994 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,994 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,010,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 5.7% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $520.97 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $485.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

