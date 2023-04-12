UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lifted by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,953 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 754 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $520.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $485.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

