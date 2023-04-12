Bank of Hawaii Sells 9,245 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $220.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.09 and a 200-day moving average of $227.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.10.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

