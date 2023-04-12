Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $88,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.33.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $299.32 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $339.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.98 and a 200-day moving average of $287.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

