Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 125 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Biogen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,455,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Shares of BIIB opened at $283.69 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

