Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHK. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5,320,000.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $24,565,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.64. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.35.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.