HighTower Trust Company N.A. Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 250,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 510,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.58.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $122.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.36.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

