Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,523 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,153 shares of company stock worth $12,359,132 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.4 %

META opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.74 and its 200-day moving average is $146.49. The company has a market cap of $554.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.