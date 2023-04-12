Americana Partners LLC Invests $249,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.35. The company has a market cap of $309.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

