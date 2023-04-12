iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $404.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

