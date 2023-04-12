Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Agilent Technologies worth $81,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,004,242,000 after purchasing an additional 629,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,033,368,000 after acquiring an additional 257,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,661,000 after acquiring an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,483,000 after acquiring an additional 627,517 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,444,000 after acquiring an additional 24,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

