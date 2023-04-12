Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

