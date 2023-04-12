HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $691,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.0 %

ALL opened at $116.10 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -66.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.21.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

