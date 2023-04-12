5,822 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,822 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 153,391 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 469,567 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,229 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 24,279 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

