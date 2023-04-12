McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 974 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

