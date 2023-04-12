Kendall Capital Management Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

