West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 8,520 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 62,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 256,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 55,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

