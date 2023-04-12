Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.