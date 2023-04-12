Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,980,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $45.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

