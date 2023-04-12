Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 1,388 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after buying an additional 1,023,733 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after buying an additional 951,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,865,000 after buying an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,229,000 after buying an additional 1,350,158 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

