Trevian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,938 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $45.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

