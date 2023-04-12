Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Lessened by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.1% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VWO opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

