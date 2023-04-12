Seed Wealth Management Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,132,332,000 after acquiring an additional 578,456 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.