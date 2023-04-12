Seed Wealth Management Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,132,332,000 after acquiring an additional 578,456 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Comcast Stock Performance
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
