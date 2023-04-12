Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

