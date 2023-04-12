Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $188.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.34. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $201.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,887 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

