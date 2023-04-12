Essex LLC Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,865,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,670,000 after buying an additional 250,387 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 22,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.