1,926 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $118.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $193.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.58.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.