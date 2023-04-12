Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 70 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $520.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.86. The stock has a market cap of $485.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.