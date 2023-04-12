FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.35.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $133.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

